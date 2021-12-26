Davenport man arrested after Christmas Eve assault

A Davenport man is in jail after sending another man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Christmas Eve.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in the afternoon on Christmas Eve.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 3:04 p.m. on December 24, emergency responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Scott Street after a report of someone being assaulted.

After arriving, officers found a man who had been severely injured and discovered that the assault suspect had fled the scene.

Just under an hour later, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jared Peck, was located in a nearby apartment complex and arrested.

The victim was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries. Peck has been charged with Willful Injury and Interference with Official Acts.