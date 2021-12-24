Rock Falls barber shop spreading holiday cheer with free 'phresh kutz'

Ben's Phresh Kutz Barber Shop is making sure people look their best this Christmas, offering free haircuts to kids and the elderly on Dec. 24.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A barber shop in Rock Falls is helping make sure people look their best this Christmas. Ben's Phresh Kutz Barber Shop gave free haircuts to kids and the elderly on Dec. 24.

Owner Ben Phillips said he got the idea after seeing other barber shops do the same, and he enjoys giving back to his community.

"I love the Rock Falls, Sterling community, and I'm a community leader," Phillips said. "We opened up in 2003. This barber shop is a staple in the community when it comes to helping everyone."

After posting about the free haircuts earlier this week on Facebook, two community members reached out and donated $90 each to help pay for the haircuts, according to Phillips.

"I told my wife that we had the secret Santas come in and pay for the haircuts, that put a smile on our face," he said. "'Hey, Ben, how can I help?' So that was a blessing to us. A great blessing."

Phillips emphasized the importance of a haircut, and what it can mean to some people.

"A free haircut makes you feel good, and also a free haircut puts a smile on your face," he said. "Some elderly gentlemen, they can't make it to the barbershop, they don't have the money. So for Christmas Eve, a nice haircut and beard trim, a little kids cut, that's going to put a smile on their face. And that's what I'm here to do is to put a smile on kids' faces."

Kendall Williams brought her three-year-old son, Jayce, to get a haircut. Jayce is a regular customer at Ben's Phresh Kutz Barber Shop, and Phillips always puts a smile on his face.

"Every time I say, 'Let's go get your haircut,' he goes, 'Yay! Yeah, let's go get my haircut, Mom," Williams said.

She saw the Facebook post and thought it was great to see a local business giving back in this way around Christmas time.

"I think it's nice because we have of course Santa coming tonight," she said. "I just, I love it, because I had seen it on Facebook, and you know, there's some kids that don't get to have a haircut as much."