Man charged with DUI, woman injured after rollover in Orion

Police say it happened early Christmas Eve after the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over several times before hitting a telephone pole.

ORION, Ill. — One person has been charged and another is in the hospital after a rollover in Henry County Friday, Dec. 24.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Christmas Eve on East 350th St. just south of 1500th Ave. in Orion.

Crews said James Schnerre, 22, of Orion, was driving a 2013 Ford Truck southbound when it went off the roadway and rolled over several times before hitting a telephone pole.

A 19-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver refused medical treatment.

Schnerre was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license suspended.