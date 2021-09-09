Ascentra Credit Union Brady Street location reports robbery

The credit union reports that it was faced with a robbery Thursday afternoon that was quickly handled by police.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ascentra Credit Union is reporting that that its Brady Street location was robbed Thursday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., the bank sent out a press release saying that it a robbery had occurred at the Brady Street location in Davenport sometime in the afternoon on September 9.

They say that the situation was effectively handled by police and that all the staff are safe.

The branch will remain closed for the remainder of September 9, and will reopen for normal hours on the 10th.