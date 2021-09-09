Body found in Rock River identified as missing Colona man

The man has been identified as a 59-year-old was was reported missing at the beginning of September.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A body found in the Rock River on Saturday, September 4, has been identified as a missing person from Colona.

Rock Island County Sheriff's Office reported on Thursday, September 9, that the body was identified as Donald Taets Jr.

The cause of death for Taets, 59, has been declared as a presumed drowning by Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson. No autopsy is planned.

The Colona native went missing on Wednesday, September 1, and was found the following Saturday by kayakers near 15335 River Road in East Moline, an unincorporated section of Rock Island County.