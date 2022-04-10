Aledo police chief makes first court appearance after August battery arrest

Chief Sullivan, who is currently on administrative leave, was indicted for battery in August after he allegedly attacked a man that he was arresting in May 2020.

ALEDO, Ill. — Aledo's Police Chief and City Administrator Christopher Sullivan made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, Oct. 4 following his arrest in late August.

Sullivan, who is currently on paid administrative leave for both of his positions, is accused of battering Darin Horton while arresting him on May 7, 2020, which the court found to be an illegal act performed in his official capacity as police chief.

He faces a battery charge and two charges of official misconduct, according to the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit's bill of indictment.

In legal language, the document describes Sullivan's actions as "made contact of an insulting and provoking nature with Darin Horton" and "struck Darin Horton in the chest."

It also states Sullivan knew he was breaking the law when he hit Horton, and that he did it while performing under an official capacity, as Aledo's chief of police and city administrator. He is receiving one count of official misconduct under both of those jobs.

The findings come after a nearly-year-long investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Sullivan's pre-trial conference will be scheduled for sometime in mid-November. It's set to be a virtual meeting that will be open to the media.

In the meantime, Lt. Nick Seefeld is working as interim chief of police. According to members of the department, he is not also taking on Sullivan's duties as city administrator. That role, the department says, is being taken on by several other members of city hall.