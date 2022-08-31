Aledo officials name interim police department head, city administrator after placing chief on leave

Two days after his arrest, Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Christopher Sullivan was placed on administrative leave.

In a brief statement released on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the City of Aledo announced a pair of moves responding to the arrest of Police Chief Christopher Sullivan.

Sullivan was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29 after state investigators collected enough evidence to indict him with battery and official misconduct charges after an accusation made against him in 2021.

According to Wednesday's statement, city officials have placed Sullivan on administrative leave with pay for both of his positions: police chief and city administrator.

In addition, Lt. Nick Seefeld has been selected to lead the Aledo Police Department during Sullivan's leave.

Officials did not provide further comments due to the ongoing investigation, but say that they are committed to providing transparency when information can be shared.