Aledo police chief arrested on battery, misconduct charges after 2021 accusations

Allegations were brought against Chief Sullivan in 2021, accusing him of committing battery during an arrest. State police indicted him over a year later.
Credit: Illinois State Police

ALEDO, Ill. — A rural Illinois police chief was arrested on battery charges over a year after accusations were leveled against him.

According to the Illinois State Police, the Aledo Police Department Chief, 62-year-old Christopher Sullivan, was arrested on charges of battery and official misconduct on Monday, Aug. 29.

The incident dates back to June 2021, when ISP launched an investigation into allegations made against Sullivan that accused him of battering a person during an arrest.

After the investigation was completed, ISP determined that it had gathered enough evidence to support arresting Sullivan.

The Mercer County State's Attorney's Office has requested a special prosecutor, and the Henry County State's Attorney's Office was appointed in response.

Authorities indicted Sullivan on Aug. 22 and set his bond at $10,000. He reportedly surrendered himself to police later that afternoon.

