A man has been charged with Aggravated Battery after allegedly doing significant harm to a 14-month-old child.

COLONA, Ill. — A 14-month-old is in critical condition and a man is in jail for Battery after an incident on Thursday, January 27.

According to the Colona Police Department, authorities were informed by the Moline Police Department of an incident of Aggravated Battery to a child. MPD took the case at first, but then notified CPD after it was discovered that the incident took place in Colona instead of Moline, as they had initially believed.

Investigators from both agencies interviewed a suspect, 38-year-old Rahsaan Strawder, who has charged with Aggravated Battery to a child.

They obtained a search warrant for the residence where the incident took place, and began processing evidence.

Formal charges were drafted the next day, and Strawder now resides in the Henry County Jail on $1,000,00 bond.

The 14-month-old child was flown to a Peoria hospital with complications, where they currently remain in critical condition.

CPD did not release details of how the incident transpired or the relation between Strawder and the child.

CPD was assisted by the Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Island Children Advocacy Center, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.