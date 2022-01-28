"Our family's broken" | Galesburg community meeting addresses financial, mental impacts of Cottage Hospital closure

Nearly three weeks after the hospital closed its doors, former employees and patients are still grappling with the impact of Cottage's shutdown.

GALESBURG, Ill. — In the wake of Galesburg Cottage Hospital's sudden closure, former patients and employees have continued to deal with weeks of fallout. While the owners of Cottage allege they're working to reopen the facility, many have their doubts.

To help both parties move forward, as well as the larger community, a public forum was held in Galesburg on Thursday, Jan. 27. Community leaders joined with local mental health experts and outreach organizations, to explore next steps.

A full list of the services offered at the forum is available at the bottom of this article.

At Thursday night's meeting, many employees and patients in the audience elected to stay quiet and listen to all the services being offered by different community organizations.

However, there were a few questions concerning the future of the community. A local pastor urged the crowd to remember that grief doesn't go away when ignored. A former employee brought up the lack of knowledge about other available doctors and services for patients who have only ever known Cottage. And one mental health provider noted that losing the hospital's geriatric unit would be a huge blow for the region.

A Knox County representative also revealed the county had been approached about buying the building. He would not comment further on who had reached out to the county about that or what the county's next course of action will be.

But for one former staff member, the meeting was deeply personal. Organizer Mary Ann Pedigo wanted to provide a space for her colleagues and patients to voice their concerns and seek answers.

"When you lose your job and family, it's like a death," she said. Pedigo noted that the mental state of those touched by Cottage's closure is largely unknown by the rest of the community. "This is a very traumatic experience. I mean, for everybody to have to lose their family - they're used to getting up and going to work and now they don't have that."

It's a term she, and many former employees, consistently use when discussing Cottage. Countless staffers have told News 8 about the family environment at Cottage, and the way employees relied on each other to stay 'Cottage Strong.'

Losing that close-knit community is what prompted Pedigo to begin organizing the meeting.

"It's devastating," she said. "The financial stress, all this stuff, it can break a person mentally down."

Pedigo worked at Cottage back in 2010, before eventually moving out of state. But in December of 2021 she was back in the area and found herself reapplying at the hospital.

"Back then, the 'old Cottage,' as everyone calls, it was like a family. It was a great place to work for, we loved our patients and the staff as like a family," she said. "I assumed it was the same way when I came back."

But it didn't take her long to notice that things had drastically changed.

Since new owners, Dr. Sanjay Sharma and his wife Priyam, took over at Cottage in the summer of 2020 employees were consistently and unexpectedly terminated. Patient care began to suffer, due to the lack of staff. Employees were growing frustrated and weary.

Government reports show by the time Pedigo came back, the hospital was so understaffed and mismanaged that it was creating a dangerous environment for both staff and patients. At one point, a patient died after there weren't enough nurses to administer CPR.

To Pedigo, the warm atmosphere she had known was gone, replaced with something decidedly 'cold.'

"My first day on the floor was December 14 and we had no patients. I'm like 'uh oh, what's going on,'" said Petigo. "During my interview they said a new corporation had bought Cottage and they were reorganizing and bringing in new staff. I wasn't expecting it to be the way it is now."

And her own job title seemed suspicious. Petigo says when she applied and interviewed at Cottage in 2021 she was hoping to receive a position as an older adult floor nurse.

"I was under the impression that I had that position and when I started they were like no, you're the house supervisor. So I went from floor nurse to house supervisor," she said. "They didn't even ask me if I wanted to be a supervisor, which I really didn't. I'd rather have my patients and take care of them."

Petigo ended up working at Cottage for a few weeks, up until the doors were closed on Jan. 8. During that time she says the hospital wasn't getting patients or taking ambulances. Admissions couldn't be accepted due to a lack of staff and she recalls sensing the facility would be closing.

She also says there was little to no direction from the owners or upper management. Even the federal government's decision to pull Medicare and Medicaid funding from Cottage was told to the staff via the media, not their own supervisors.

"We knew we were done. But I think the reality didn't hit until it actually closed," said Petigo. "And how they did it was unethical."

Employees were notified of the closure and service suspension via emails from the Sharmas. Several staff members report they were abruptly terminated through text messages.

"Cottage is like a big family. When you work med surge you know all the staff on med surge. You become close to them, they have your back and help you, same with any unit there," said Petigo. "You become one. A family. And our family's broken."

It's why she began reaching out to the Galesburg mayor and other community leaders, trying to get the word out that Cottage employees and patients needed help.

"I wasn't even there a month. But I see the hurt looks in people. I see them crying and it bothers me," said Petigo. "I've been a psych nurse and that's what psych nurses do is we think of the mental health and want to reach out and help."

Services and Assistance

Some of the following options were presented to former patients and employees who may be in need of assistance: