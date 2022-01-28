Police say deaths of 2 East Moline teens found in running SUV an accident

An exhaust, muffler leak and levels of carbon monoxide were confirmed by East Moline PD. Both teens were found unresponsive in a '95 Chevy Suburban in November 2021.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Nov. 23, 2021.

Police confirmed the cause of death for two East Moline teens found in a running car at Jacobs Northeast Park to be from acute carbon monoxide toxicity.

The 18-year-olds Emily Molina and Nyah Unger were found unresponsive in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban in the Jacobs parking lot on Nov. 23, 2021, when an officer was conducting a park search, according to a press release from East Moline Police Department.

Officers attempted to make contact with the teens who were in the rear seating area inside the running vehicle before having to use tools to unlock the car. The teens remained unresponsive and were soon confirmed dead by officers and Genesis Ambulance medical personnel.

Responders could not immediately smell a strong odor of exhaust, according to the report. A certified mechanic examined the vehicle and found that an exhaust and muffler leak occurred in the cabin of the vehicle, saying it most likely coming from its age and deteriorated condition.

MidAmerican Energy tested the air quality inside the car and found a deadly level of carbon monoxide within 15 minutes. The bodies of Molina and Unger also showed signs of carbon monoxide toxicity, according to Rock Island Co. Coroner Brian Gustafson who ruled both of their deaths as an accident.