2 men wounded in East Moline shooting, 2 suspects wanted

Warrants have been issued for two men in connection with a late September shooting that left two men injured.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with a September shooting that wounded two men.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline police officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue near taverns when they heard multiple gunshots.

They responded to the area of 15th Street and 12th Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, as well as a gun and multiple shell casings

Later, officers were notified that a second victim had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants have been issued for Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline.

Both suspects are wanted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 App.