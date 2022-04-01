State police arrest man for harboring suspects in Illinois

Xavier Harris is accused of aiding the two suspects involved in the shooting of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic in December 2021.

A Bradley man has been arrested for his alleged role in harboring two fugitives in the case of the shooting death of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, according to the Illinois Police Department.

The case dates back to Dec. 29, 2021, when Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested for murder and attempted murder after Sullivan allegedly shot and killed Sgt. Rittmanic. Another Bradley officer, Taylor Bailey, was also shot but left critically wounded.

The pair evaded capture for several days before they were eventually located and arrested.

On Oct. 7, officers from the Illinois State Police arrested 22-year-old Xavier Harris on two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive, which are both Class 4 felonies.

Xavier Harris was issued a $75,000 bond and resides in the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

"Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021 are held accountable," Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. "I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this defendant is the 7th to be charged overall.”