14-year-old arrested after shooting man inside Rock Island convenience store

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old suspected of shooting one person inside a Rock Island convenience store on Monday afternoon.

At 3:02 p.m., Rock Island police responded to a report of shots fired at Quick's Store, 1501 5th Street. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect fired one shot inside of the store, striking a 67-year-old male in the hand. 

A description of the suspect led police to locate a 14-year-old male suspect armed with a handgun in the 600 block of 18th Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

The 67-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

