14-year-old arrested after shooting man inside Rock Island convenience store

The suspect fired one shot before fleeing the scene on foot. Responding police officers apprehended the juvenile suspect shortly after the incident.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old suspected of shooting one person inside a Rock Island convenience store on Monday afternoon.

At 3:02 p.m., Rock Island police responded to a report of shots fired at Quick's Store, 1501 5th Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect fired one shot inside of the store, striking a 67-year-old male in the hand.

A description of the suspect led police to locate a 14-year-old male suspect armed with a handgun in the 600 block of 18th Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

The 67-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.