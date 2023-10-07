Neighborhood pharmacy receiving nationwide recognition

Alwood Pharmacy in Alpha, Illinois is one of three finalists for the Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year Award.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALPHA, Ill. — The phone may ring more times than there are people in the town, but Alwood Pharmacy is leaving a nationwide mark in the pharmacy industry.

The neighborhood pharmacy has been a staple for the village of Alpha, Illinois for 40 years and is one of three finalists for the Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year Award.

News 8's Joe McCoy spoke with the owner, Donna Meredith, to learn more about the impact the business has on the town of 700 people. Meredith became the owner of Alwood six years ago.

"We know every person when they walk in," Meredith said. "They are not a number when they come in. They're a name. They're a friend."

Illinois State Representative Dan Swanson (R - Alpha) said he and his family have been going to Alwood for at least three generations.

"There's more about it than just coming here to get pills," Swanson said. "I think it's about that relationship that the pharmacist [has] with their residents in their communities."

Mixing good service with good old-fashion kindness is an integral part of how the pharmacy operates. The connections Meredith has made, contribute to the pharmacy being a finalist for the award.

There are over 5,000 Good Neighbor Pharmacies across the country.

"I was completely surprised," Meredith said. "I couldn't believe it."

The purpose of the award is to recognize "a pharmacy that exemplifies what it means to be a pillar in the community they serve," according to Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year's website.

The award is given to pharmacies that go beyond just filling prescriptions and exceed in patient care and community outreach.

Voting for the 2023 Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year is open until July 24 and can be done here.