How About HOPE advocating for 'Minority Mental Health Awareness' during the month of July

On Saturday, the organization hosted 'Beautiful In Your Skin' to promoted positive body image and showcase talent around the Quad Cities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After celebrating LGBTQ+ pride in the month of June, How About HOPE (Helping Others & Providing Encouragement) is shifting its focus for 'Minority Mental Health Awareness' during July.

On Saturday, the organization hosted 'Beautiful In Your Own Skin', a variety show that helps improve people's confidence.

Simone Collins, How About HOPE's President, says the event is a safe space for anyone that participated.

"Whether it's anxiety or depression or any other feeling, this is a place where you can express it," Collins said. "For me, I do spoken word, and like some of my pieces articulate my mental health struggles or my family's mental health struggles and it helps me feel better. I think it can help others as well."

Collins added that during the month, she wants to raise awareness to minority communities having less access to mental health care resources and eliminate the stigma surrounding seeking mental health care.

"Reaching out for help doesn't make you weak," Collins said. "It's ok to not be ok and everyone needs to understand that.

During the event, donations were being taken that will go towards relief for victims of the collapse of The Davenport building.

"Many lives were impacted by this tragedy," Collins said. "That could've left many traumatized and we want to make sure resources are available to them. We are part of the community and we want to make sure everyone is okay and they have what they need."

The organization says they will continue to take in donations to help those impacted by the collapse. To make a donation, click here.