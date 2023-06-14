Saving the opera house helped DeWitt build a future for its community

When residents of Dewitt raised funds to update the old opera house, the momentum led to forming LincolnWay Community Foundation.

DEWITT, Iowa — DeWitt's Operahouse Theater has been a source of entertainment for over 140 years. Originally built in 1878, performer troupes graced the stage until the introduction of motion pictures shifted the form of entertainment. Now, it stands as a movie theater and a venue for events in the community.

The theater was almost torn down in 1979 due to falling into disrepair. DeWitt residents, including John Peavey and Pat Henricksen, were not interested in seeing the theater close.

"I think in about 5 days we walked around town, gathered about $25,000 bucks and bought it," Peavey said.

The theater was refurbished and reopened in 1981 as a movie theater. However, this was the start of something bigger in DeWitt.

"It was kind of the beginning of the kind of a can-do attitude for DeWitt," Peavey said. "There hasn't been much that we put our mind to that we haven't been able to do."

The residents looked at what else could be done and wanted to form a place that was "always there to receive money, or to give it away." The LincolnWay Community Foundation was born as a result.

Serving 12 different communities in Clinton County, the organization has given over $10 million back to those living there, executive director Amanda Willimack said.

From bike helmet drives to veterans memorials, to new libraries and nursing homes, LincolnWay is dedicated to making the Iowa county a better place. It has also helped fund new buildings at DeWitt's middle and high schools.

What started as a dream to save the opera house now lives on as something much bigger through the hard work of the DeWitt community.