Benefit raising money to help Moline police officer battling brain cancer in April

ANNAWAN, Ill.

A benefit is being organized to help support a Moline police officer and his family with the cost of his continued medical care in his fight against cancer.

Officer Branden Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2022. He is married to Aron, a 911 telecommunicator with the QCOMM dispatch center, and has two sons.

A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September when Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills. Bowden was taken to a local hospital where they found a tumor on his brain.

Bowden has been with the department since May 2022, previously serving with the Silvis Police Department and the QC Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The benefit will be held on Saturday, April 15 in Annawan where Bowden and his family live.

Tickets are $10 and doors will open at the Best Western Annawan Inn Banquet Center at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Food will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and a live auction will begin at 6:30. There will also be a silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and cash bar.

Monetary donations can also be dropped off at any IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union location or directly to the family through Venmo @BowdenFamilyFundraiser.

To purchase tickets or for questions about donations, you can email BowdenBenefit@gmail.com.