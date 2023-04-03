'It's incredible they are doing this' | Quad City Fire hockey team faces off against Chicago Fire Hockey team for a good cause

All proceeds from the event will go towards two Quad City police officers.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Fire Hockey team hit the ice at the Vibrant Arena and faced off against the Chicago Fire Hockey team for the 15th annual benefit game. The game aimed to raise money for two police officers, Moline Officer Braden Bowden and East Moline Sergeant William Lind.

"It's a blast playing on the ice," Quad City team captain Chris Elliot said. "I'm not the best but I had fun and it was for a good cause. That's what matters."

Officer Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer back in September. Meanwhile, Sergeant Lind was left severely injured after being attacked by a man he was attempting to apprehend in October.

Elliot said that during the game, his team kept both officers in mind.

"It's been a labor of love," Elliot said. "It's an honor to be able to have an avenue to create an environment such as this and to donate some money to their families.”

Residents came out to the arena and showed support for the firefighters. Donna Bell said it was incredible to watch it unfold.

"We take care of each other without the firemen and the police officers. We're a lawless society," Bell said. "They taking care of us and we're here to give back to them. We just hope they feel that support from us."

Sergeant Lind was in attendance at the Quad City Storm game that took place later in the evening. It is the first public appearance he made since the attack.