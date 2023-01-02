Support for Moline Police Officer battling brain cancer continues with fundraiser

The City of Moline and its police department came together Wednesday to rally for one of their own in a battle with brain cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The rally continues for a Moline Police Officer battling brain cancer, and on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a fundraising event was held to support him.

Officer Branden Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2022, after noticing a loss of motor skills while on an overnight patrol.

Officer Bowden joined the Moline Police Department in May 2022, after previously serving with the Silvis Police Department and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The fundraiser was held at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Moline and which included beverages, silent auctions and raffles. Bowden was at the event but did not want not to be interviewed. He said, off camera, that he and his family appreciate the support and that they are hanging in there.

News 8 spoke with Moline Police Cheif Darren Gault at the event, who shared that Bowden did undergo surgery and is recovering.

"Brandon is one of these great caring individuals," Chief Gault said. "He desperately wants to come back to the police department and get back to work. I think that just says a lot about him; his heart, his community service is driving his motivation. Just a great guy. And, we certainly miss him and wish him the best."

Chief Gault also said Brandon's prognosis is unknown at this time, but that he is as healthy as he can be right now with this type of condition.

News 8 also spoke with Janet Vitas, wife of Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas and one of the event's organizers. She said Bowden's story hits close to home for her.



"My older sister had brain cancer. And I took care of her for 19 months," Vitas said. "...He has a wife and two young children and anything we can do to help him. He's not at work right now."

Anyone can donate to the Branden Bowden Foundation by going to any Quad Cities IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.