Davenport house fire intentionally set: Fire investigators

The fire happened at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Harrison Street. That is just north of Vander Veer Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department has ruled an early Sunday morning fire was intentionally set, according to a statement from the department.

The fire happened at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in the 2800 block of Harrison Street. That is just north of Vander Veer Park.

Firefighters found fire on the first floor in the kitchen area of a two-story duplex. Firefighters put out the fire and did not find anyone at home at the time, according to a statement from the department.

Davenport fire investigators later determined the fire was set intentionally.

About 12 hours later, at 12:28 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested 27-year-old Zachary Wells on first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and second-degree harassment charges, according to the fire department. He is currently in the Scott County Jail.