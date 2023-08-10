LIVE: The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused in the murder of Breasia Terrell

A bench trial is underway in Scott County for the man accused of killing the 10-year-old girl in July 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Watch the live stream of proceedings in the Scott County courthouse by clicking here.





10:54 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

State's Attorney Cunningham concludes her opening statement. Dinkins' defense states they will reserve the right to decline their opening statement, opting to discuss during evidence. SA Cunninghman asked that one witness be called before lunch, as to take advantage of a witness that needs to catch a flight. Court is in recess for 15 minutes.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Henry Dinkins walks into the Scott County courthouse. He is dressed in street clothes, wearing a black, collared button-down shirt.

Judge Henry Latham is presiding over the bench trial. He arrives in the courtroom. Scott County State's Attorney Kelly Cunningham began her opening statements, laying out the state's case, at 9:42 a.m.

Case background:

On July 9, 2020, Breasia spent the night with her half-brother, D.L, at Dinkins' Davenport apartment. Dinkins is the father of D.L., who came home the next morning, but Breasia did not.

Breasia was reported missing on July 10. Her remains were found several months later in Clinton County by two fishermen.

On May 5, 2021, then-Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Dinkins was being charged with the killing of Breasia, on or around July 10, 2020.

On June 16, 2021, Dinkins pled not guilty to Terrell's murder.

Due to pretrial publicity, Dinkins successfully requested to have his trial moved to a different county on March 25, 2022.

On April 20, 2023, the Iowa Supreme Court made the decision to move the trial to Linn County.

Dinkins also changed lawyers following a breakdown of the attorney-client relationship.