I-74 bicycle and pedestrian path delayed until spring 2022

MOLINE, Ill. — Public access to the up-close and scenic views of the Mississippi River along the I-74 Bridge will have to wait at least a few more months.

The bridge's new bike and pedestrian path is nearly finished, but the bridge general contractor and the Cities of Moline and Bettendorf have decided to wait until spring to open the path to the public, according to a statement from Communications Coordinator Kristina Kuehling.

“We know many are eagerly awaiting the new path,” Kuehling said. “Construction is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks, however, after careful consideration, the path will remain closed until the spring.”

Public Works staff members from Moline and Bettendorf believe they are taking the most efficient and safe snow and ice removal methods on the path for the winter. Public access would potentially cause complications in that process.

“It’s very likely there will be a bit of a learning curve on a completely new structure like this, and the safety of all pedestrians and bicyclists is our priority,” Kuehling said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but we know that when the path is opened, it will be a wonderful way to explore the Quad Cities just in time for spring events.”

The pathway will feature a glass oculus frame that will give a view of the river below with boats passing by from underneath the bridge. LED lighting will also be showcased on the path, located on the Illinois-bound side.