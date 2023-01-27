How you can send Valentine's Day cards to seniors, vets this season

The Illinois QC's major representatives are asking Quad Citizens to send Valentine's Day cards for seniors in long-term facilities and veterans to their offices.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Here's something you can do to make someone's day on Valentine's — send a card to a veteran or senior!

The Illinois QC's major representatives, Rep. Eric Sorensen and State Rep. and House Republican leader Tony McCombie, are both launching campaigns asking Quad Citizens to help lift the spirits of veterans and seniors in long-term care facilities and show appreciation by creating and sending handmade Valentine's Day cards.

Rep. Sorensen's Valentines for Veterans drive will distribute cards to veterans across Illinois's 17th District. Cards can be delivered or mailed to his office at 2401 4th Avenue in Rock Island through Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe,” Sorensen said. “This Valentines for Veterans drive gives us a chance to show our appreciation to our veteran community here in Central and Northwest Illinois.”

Meanwhile, State Rep. McCombie's campaign is specializing in senior long-term care facility residents in northwestern Illinois. Cards can be delivered or mailed to her office at 9317B IL Rt 84 in Savanna through Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“The pandemic really drove home the need for more community-centered engagement with our treasured residents who reside in long-term care facilities,” McCombie said. “Isolation not only means many long days for seniors without little outside interaction, but isolation also negatively affects health outcomes. Let’s show these community pillars how much we care and are thinking about them in a way to make them feel special.”

