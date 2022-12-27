WQAD Year in Review | Age is just a concept

These Quad Cities residents are just reminding us that age is just a concept. Here are our favorite stories from 2022.

Quad Cities seniors are always reminding us that you're never too old to act and feel young.

From staying active to dedicating decades of their lives to others in their communities and personal lives, we're highlighting the seniors who reminded us age is just a concept this year.

The year is 1952. Elizabeth II becomes Queen of England, the Mr. Potato Head toy is sold for the first time and the average cost of a new home is $9,050.

It's also the year Harley Webb met and married Joann Webb. The Silvis couple, both 91, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Joyce DeFauw's college journey began in 1951 when she began her freshman year at the university.

She finally received her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU and walked across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11.

For nearly half a century, the school day in Moline hasn't started or ended without Mary Schoeve.

Schoeve has worked as a Moline-Coal Valley Community School District crossing guard since March 1, 1973. A month later, she was stationed at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue, where she's stood guard ever since.

For years, Betty and Barbie have been volunteering at the John Deere Classic together. They're known for their laughter, love and iconic white hats.

Best friends for more than 60 years, the two women are now in their 80s. But don't let their age fool you! These two have one of the spunkiest and magical bonds in the PGA.

31st annual Quad Cities Senior Olympics back at Augustana College

The organizers said the goal of the Olympics is to promote an active lifestyle for older adults.

Competitors involved themselves in 27 physical events over the event period. 77-year-old John Anderson taking the gold medal for push-ups with 82 reps in just two minutes!

In the Quad Cities Senior Softball League, there might be an age requirement to join the league, but there's no limit on what age you can play to.