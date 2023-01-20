Illinois, Iowa lawmakers meet in Quad Cities for discussion forum

Topics ranged widely from small business to agriculture, renewable energy to childcare and more.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Fifteen Illinois and Iowa lawmakers gathered in the Quad Cities on Jan. 20 for a discussion forum.

As part of the 2023 Legislative Event Series, the panel included the following guests:

U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen from Illinois, Dist. 17 (D)

U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks from Iowa, Dist. 1 (R)

Iowa Senator Chris Cournoyer, Dist. 35 (R)

Iowa Senator Scott Webster, Dist. 47 (R)

Illinois Senator Mike Halpin, Dist. 36 (D)

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, Dist. 89 (R)

Illinois Representative Norine Hammond, Dist. 94 (R)

Illinois Representative Gregg Johnson, Dist. 72 (D)

Illinois Representative Dan Swanson, Dist. 71 (R)

Illinois Representative Travis Weaver, Dist. 93 (R)

Iowa Representative Ken Croken, Dist. 97 (D)

Iowa Representative Monica Kurth, Dist. 98 (D)

Iowa Representative Gary Mohr, Dist. 93 (R)

Iowa Representative Norlin Mommsen, Dist. 70 (R)

Iowa Representative Mike Vondran, Dist. 94 (R)

Many discussion topics were explored, including the economy, small business growth, agriculture, and renewable energy.

"All of us want a cleaner, healthier planet, for our children and our grandchildren," Rep. Marianenette Miller-Meeks said. "We need to do so in a way that allows us to compete economically around the globe. And to do that we need affordable energy."

"We need to address the high taxes that are burdening our small businesses," Rep. Eric Sorensen said. "On the federal side, we need to make sure that those are as low as possible. We need less unnecessary regulation."

The Chamber will have a similar forum for Quad Cities mayors on Feb. 10 at the River City Casino.