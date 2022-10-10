Communities step up to help after Grandview apartment building fire

Several families were displaced after the fire destroyed the building, and nearby communities are stepping up to help.

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — Grandview Fire Department received the call reporting a fire around 4:30 PM on Friday.

"We had a total of nine departments there that evening," Grandview Fire Chief Dan Conry said. "Most of it was for water supply, with that big of a fire. We were just putting tremendous amounts of water on it."

The building was still smoking and smoldering on Monday, Oct. 10. All brick walls collapsed on the northern side except for one — which is expected to eventually cave.

Now, The Red Cross and Grandview Community Bible Church are assisting the families that have been displaced. The church is currently accepting donations.

Grandview Community Bible Church Pastor David Johnson said that the Red Cross reached out to him and the church on the night of the fire.

"The Red Cross asked if they can use our gym. He called me and asked if we could let them in, and so it worked out well that the families were here. I got to meet the families at that point. And then Saturday morning, they came back. And then that's when we started making the list of had them write down their names, items they needed. And then we shared it on our Facebook page."

Since then, the church has seen a great amount of community support.

"We set up like five or six tables, and we're like, that should be good," Johnson added. "And now I think we have over 20 tables set up. So it's been pretty amazing to see the community's response. And so it's not just Grandview, who's responded; it's been let's it's been a lot below Fruitland people from Muscatine have been responding as well."

Right now, the church is full on clothing donations. They are, however, in desperate need of food and monetary donations.

