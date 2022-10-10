Fire destroys family home in Rock Falls Monday night

Although everyone was able to get out safely, the fire still did major damage to the home.

ROCK FALLS, Iowa — A fire broke out at a Rock Falls home Monday and resulted in major damage, according to the Rock Falls Fire Department.

Flames raged and smoke billowed from the building on the corner of East Thome Road and Polo Road after it broke out sometime before 6 p.m.

Officials said that everyone was able to make it out of the house safely, and the Red Cross was called in to assist the family afterward.

Fire crews were forced to fight the blaze defensively from the outside and call for the help of more than a half a dozen other agencies.

Information about the fire, including its cause and damage total, is still limited.

