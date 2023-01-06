Fundraisers for victims of Davenport apartment collapse

A dozen fundraisers have been posted since the collapse on May 28. Here's how you can help those displaced get back on their feet.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A St. Ambrose grad student, a family-started theatre, a young couple and a news photographer are among the survivors of the Davenport apartment collapse that happened on Sunday who need help getting back on their feet.

The collapse left 54 residents without a home. As of Thursday afternoon, three people are still unaccounted for.

Though many questions remain unanswered as of Thursday afternoon, it is clear that these folks need help. GoFundMe sent News 8 a verified list of fundraisers you can support during this time.

"My very best friend and her wonderful husband started a theatre that they built on their own, with no donation and from their own bare hands and hearts. Not to mention during Covid! That theatre was recently affected by a building collapse. In short, it will be demolished. They are two of the most hardworking. Loving. Giving. Wonderful people.

"A young couple chasing a dream. I am starting this (without their knowledge because I know them both and they work for everything they have) because I think that with what the world has handed them, they need just a little handed back. Please consider donating if you are able to give them a start."

"Over Memorial Day weekend, a Davenport apartment complex collapsed while our classmate and friend, Madelaine, was out on a run. The rest of the building has to be demolished now, and Madelaine has lost everything but the clothes she was wearing that day. Unfortunately, she is not from the Midwest, either, and doesn't have family here. Madelaine is a graduate student at St. Ambrose University obtaining her Masters in Speech-Language Pathology and has 8 weeks left of the semester.

"Please consider donating so that Madelaine can get back on her feet and finish her semester strong! We want her to be able to purchase some things that were lost in the collapse, and finish out the last 2 months of school strong!

"We appreciate it!

"SAU MSLP Class of 2024"

"My longtime friend Bruce Diamond lived on the sixth floor of the Davenport, Iowa apartment building that collapsed Sunday, the same building you've seen on all the news channels. He lost everything in the collapse, including his medicine, his computer, and all sorts of personal items, and he needs your help. He needs to find a new place to live, purchase new clothing, new medicine, etc. The funds from this GoFundMe will go directly to him. Bruce has always supported friends in need, and this time I hope you'll help him."

"My brother, Logan, and his sweet girlfriend, Meranda, lost all of their belongings this weekend when their apartment building collapsed. Fortunately, they were not inside when it happened, but to help them get back on their feet until they find housing, my sister, brother, and I are trying to help him out. Any help is appreciated!"



"My name is Elizabeth Pruitt and I was affected by the apartment collapse disaster in Davenport, IA. This was my first apartment after graduating from the University of Missouri. I moved in on Saturday, the day before it happened. Physically, I’m fine. I was out getting groceries when it happened. However, my cat was trapped inside.

"As of May 28 at 7:40 p.m., demolition is set to begin tomorrow morning and I will lose everything I own, including my cat. All of my very personal items - things I brought back from my study abroad trip to Europe in January, posters I bought at the Van Gogh Experience in Memphis, my camera with pictures of my friends before they graduated, and my hard drive with all of my work and photos on it and so much more - is gone starting tomorrow.

"I moved in from Southwest Missouri and couldn’t get renters insurance until tomorrow with it being a holiday. I have lost everything and currently don’t have anywhere to go. I’m in a hotel and I’m safe but now have to find housing and try to replace everything I’ve lost. Thank you for your help in this, even though no one has to help."

"Hi, my name is Liz (LROD). My partner, Broc, lost everything he owned when his apartment building collapsed in downtown Davenport, IA on Sunday, May 28, 2023. News reports say that the cause of the collapse is still unknown, but there were numerous reports of issues with the building prior to the collapse. This has left all of its residents houseless and lost, needing to start over. The building is being demolished starting today, Monday, May 29, 2023, just one day after the collapse. Leaving Broc and the other residents with nothing.

"He will need assistance replacing what can be replaced including clothes, toiletries, furniture, household items, etc."

"Hello, I'm Vanessa, a producer at a news station in Moline, Illinois.

"My friend and coworker Linnea lost all of her belongings in an apartment collapse in Davenport, Iowa. The funds raised will help her buy clothes, basic necessities, and will allow her to regain her footing. Thank you so much for your contribution."

"On May 28, 2023, in downtown Davenport, Iowa an apartment complex with about 5-6 stories had a partial collapse, with major outcomes. With the tragic and unexpected event that took place here in the heart of the city of Davenport, two survivors who were caught in the wreckage of everything by the grace of God, and the strength of each other are still here today dealing with the aftermath of everything. I am starting this gofundme to help a coworker/friend/overall inspiration to me and her wife."

"Lexus and Peach (Quanishia) Berry are a big part of what makes our downtown colorful and bright. Lexus being the owner and founder of Berry Fine Art has gone above and beyond, starting from the bottom and building the BFA to what it is today, she and her wife Peach have inspired myself and so many others to let go and vibe and let the creativity flow. Without Lex and Peach, I myself wouldn’t be who I am today let alone believe I could create such beautiful things with my mind and hands. These two women who’ve worked so hard to bring themselves to a point of comfortability with their two cats have made it home and built a family just, inside The Davenport apartments.

"By the negligence of whomever is responsible for the fall of this building, not keeping things up to code, or ignoring the complaints of their tenants, Lexus and Peach not only have physical injuries, traumatic memories that were going to sit with them for the rest of their life but they’ve also lost their home, which is full of their clothes and their food, and their memories and their poor poor kitties, not to mention all the beautiful artwork they’ve created in their home together. These two women have to start completely over with absolutely nothing and it’s just not fair. I chose about $5000 to help cover the cost of getting them into a new home some clothes on their back, just to get them upright and comfortable, to go back to living their life. The way they knew as best they could. I know many others are affected by this, and by the grace of God, I pray that they will all see justice, and hopefully a happy ending to all this.

"I would really love to see Lexus and Peach go back to a sense of normalcy that they know as soon as possible without anything hindering them when they’ve done nothing to deserve something to hold them back, so give what you can every little bit will help. God bless. Thank you."

"This past Sunday, a six-story apartment building in Davenport experienced a partial collapse resulting in injuries to at least eight people. The entire building has been deemed unsafe and is awaiting demolition once recovery efforts are complete. As a result, at least 80 families have been displaced from their homes, being left with only the clothes on their backs.

"This terrible situation has forced so much loss with so many people.

"Our dear friend Justice Jacobs, owner of The Healing Touch Massage Studio, who has literally touched so many of our lives and is always lifting others up and encouraging positivity-lives in this building-a building that residents are no longer able to go inside. Ever.

"Some things can be replaced, and some things just cannot. Let’s try to help during this phase with things that can.

"If anyone is able to donate ANYTHING! ANYTHING! She literally has NO clothes. NO Shoes. NO dog food or supplies. NO toothbrush, comb or anything.

"PLEASE consider donating-anything helps."

"Hi, my name is Brittany and I’m fundraising for my sister Coartney. We are used to helping others and now my sister really needs help. If you have seen the news about the apartment complex that exploded, that was where my sister was living. She was able to make it out with the clothes on her back and her cat. She lost everything; furniture, clothing, birth certificate, and all sentimental items. She has to start from scratch and anything you’d be willing to give would mean so much to her and my family, no donation is too small!"

"Hi, my name is Mike and my friend Eric Lehto who lived on the 4th floor just lost everything due to his apartment building collapsing in Davenport, Ia. These donations will go towards helping him get some of the essentials he needs to get live back to normal. Anything helps and thank you for your donations!"

"Just over Memorial Day weekend, a friend of mine had part of their apartment collapse just shortly after moving in. As of now, they are 'homeless,' and staying with friends.

"Their life is going quite a bit downhill right now and this event is the icing on the cake.

"Please, anything helps. Many friends and families have been displaced due to this incident.

"Find it within your heart to lend a helping hand."