1st Davenport City Council meeting since collapse set for Wednesday night

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, the council is expected to approve up to $600,000 of emergency funds for families and businesses displaced by the collapse.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport City Council will meet for the first time since the collapse at 324 Main Street. The Committee of the Whole is expected to meet right at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The council is expected to approve up to $600,000 of emergency funds for survivors of the disaster. Former tenants have told News 8 that they plan to be at the meeting to protest the City's overall response to the collapse.

The meeting also comes after the filing of three different lawsuits this week, all alleging negligence on the City's part.

The lawyers for Peach and Lexus Berry, Peach being the woman whose leg had to be amputated for her to be rescued from the collapse, spoke with the press on Wednesday afternoon.

“My wife is a very strong person, and I am, too,” Lexus Berry said at the news conference. “All that we want is accountability to be able to have closure and to know why this happened, and to be able to move forward with our lives.”

“We are survivors,” she added.

The couple seeks unspecified damages to compensate for the medical bills, emotional distress and lost wages, according to the filing.

City documents, released last week and cited in the lawsuits, suggest concerns were conveyed to the city and property owner Andrew Wold over the course of months.

Tenants also complained to the city in recent years about a host of problems they say were ignored by property managers, including no heat or hot water for weeks or even months at a time, as well as mold and water leakage from ceilings and toilets. While city officials tried to address some complaints and gave vacate orders to individual apartments, a broader evacuation was never ordered, records show.

“The owner of this building was aware, the city of Davenport was aware, the engineering companies and construction people were aware. This was a completely preventable tragedy,” said attorney Andrew M. Stroth, who is representing Peach and Lexus Berry, in an interview with The Associated Press.