Community rallies together to support Amish couple following horse and buggy accident in July

The Fulton Amish community hosted a haystack dinner on Wednesday to help raise money for the couple's medical bills.

FULTON, Ill. — A haystack dinner fundraiser hosted by the Amish community in Fulton drew hundreds of people Wednesday night.

The benefit dinner helped raise donations for an Amish couple who were hospitalized following an accident in July.

Lewis and Mary Weaver were exiting the intersection of US Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison on July 17 when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy. The Weavers were ejected from their buggy and were flown to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment.

The haystack dinner consists of a variety of vegetables and meats stacked up together and topped with cheese sauce and grilled chicken, organizer Joseph Yoder said. There was also a bake sale, a raffle and outdoor furniture for sale.

"Their son-in-law called me to let me know that (the accident) happened," said Debra Johnson, a friend of the Weavers. "I've been praying for them ever since, and I think it's just a total miracle that they are here and with us. They have told me so much about the community around here and how they have rallied around them. And I guess this is just kind of proof of it and it's just a wonderful feeling."

Linda Dykstra is one of the Weavers' neighbors and said the Amish community has hosted several benefit dinners to raise money for medical bills or the local schools. She's known the Weavers for close to two years and is thankful the accident wasn't worse.

It's the same with neighbor Mark Gravert. He was not surprised to see the large crowds lining up for the benefit dinner Wednesday night.

"It's not surprising because we have seen this basically since the accident happened," Gravert said. "People have been supporting them."

"That's something we see in this area that people want to help each other and I really think that's a wonderful thing," Yoder said. "We don't know the exact amount but we're very thankful for all the people that have donated."

Donations are also being accepted at both the Morrison and Fulton Community State Banks.