Car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in rural Whiteside County, two hospitalized

A horse-pulled buggy traveling in rural Morrison was struck by a car Sunday morning, sending both of its occupants to the hospital.

MORRISON, Ill. — Two people who were driving a horse-drawn buggy were sent to the hospital Sunday morning they were struck by a car.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:09 a.m. on July 17, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison, Illinois.

The investigation found that a horse-drawn buggy was exiting the intersection and traveling south on Millard Road when it was struck by a car traveling eastward.

Both occupants of the buggy, a 74-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, were thrown from the buggy and injured. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital for further treatment.