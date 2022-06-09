United Way's Day of Caring returns to Quad Cities

After 3 years of being unable to host the event, United Way will be bringing back its Day of Caring event.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — It’s been 3 years since United Way has been able to host its Day of Caring event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event is making its return on Sept. 15.

“We're excited to be able to bring back the Day of Caring, to be able to have volunteers back out in our community working together to really make a difference,” said Marci Zogg, vice president of Community Impact.

Day of Caring is an event that brings Quad Cities communities together to take on a wide variety of projects that make impacts on local communities. This year, volunteers will have 98 projects to pick from.

“They could be going over to one of our youth camps, work on landscaping or even read with kids,” Zogg said.

So far, over 1,000 have signed up for this year. The organization is hoping for another 700 volunteers. The signup deadline has been extended to Sept. 12 to facilitate more involvement.

“There's some great projects that are left open for people,” said Zogg. “It's just really about us all working together to change lives.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Day of Caring can visit United Way’s website to sign up.

