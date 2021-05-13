Attorney: Explosion that killed 3 near Starved Rock may be linked to demo work

The attorney for the victims' family raised the possibility that previous demolition work conducted in the area last March could be related to the explosion.

UTICA, Ill. — An attorney says an explosion that killed three Chicago men on May 6 near Starved Rock State Park may have been connected to a nearby bridge demolition project.

A report from the Chicago Sun-Times later found that, back in March, explosives were used to remove steel spans from the bridge for replacement work, and the Tejada family's attorney, Tara Devine, raised the possibility that this demolition work could be related to the incident.

Devine says the family wants the demolition work and clean-up to be investigated.