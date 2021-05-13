Attorney: Explosion that killed 3 near Starved Rock may be linked to demo work

UTICA, Ill. — An attorney says an explosion that killed three Chicago men on May 6 near Starved Rock State Park may have been connected to a nearby bridge demolition project.
The investigation began after brothers Inmer Rivera Tejada and Rafael Rivera Tejada, and their nephew Guillermo Rivera Tejada, were found dead May 6 near an Illinois River bridge close to the park.
Early reports found that the men, who were out fishing in the area, had been using black powder to ignite a fire, either for entertainment or, more likely, for cooking.
A report from the Chicago Sun-Times later found that, back in March, explosives were used to remove steel spans from the bridge for replacement work, and the Tejada family's attorney, Tara Devine, raised the possibility that this demolition work could be related to the incident.
Devine says the family wants the demolition work and clean-up to be investigated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.