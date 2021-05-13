Report: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355 outside Chicago

Three people reported non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A small plane landed on the interstate outside of Chicago Thursday afternoon. The scene was blocking part of I-355 near Route 6 in New Lenox, Illinois.

According to the New Lenox Police Department, drivers were asked to avoid the area. They said delays were expected as well as traffic congestion.

Please avoid the area of I-355 and Rt. 6 due to a small plane landing on southbound I-355. Traffic congestion and delays are likely. Thank you. Posted by New Lenox Police Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

A report by Patch indicated that the plane made an emergency landing because of mechanical issues. The plane landed in the southbound lanes.