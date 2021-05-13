Report: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355 outside Chicago

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A small plane landed on the interstate outside of Chicago Thursday afternoon. The scene was blocking part of I-355 near Route 6 in New Lenox, Illinois.
According to the New Lenox Police Department, drivers were asked to avoid the area. They said delays were expected as well as traffic congestion.
A report by Patch indicated that the plane made an emergency landing because of mechanical issues. The plane landed in the southbound lanes.
The report said three people on board reported non-life-threatening injuries.