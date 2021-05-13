Woman airlifted to Rockford after crash in Whiteside County

It happened at the intersection of Moline Road, also known as Old Illinois 2 and Illinois Route 78, outside the village of Lyndon.

They say 26 year-old Samantha Luett was driving east when she failed to stop just before noon Wednesday, May 12th. Her car was then hit by an oncoming car, driven by 20 year-old Bobbie Merrill. Luett was airlifted to Rockford for her injuries. Merrill was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on their conditions.