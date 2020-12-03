x
coronavirus

Here's what's canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Check back here at this running list of events and activities that are being canceled.

Activities and special events all over the world are being canceled due to coronavirus concerns. 

Here's what's been canceled or postponed in our area:

Special Olympics Iowa's Mid-Winter Tournament - March 13 and 14, canceled

CASI St. Patrick's Day Race - Saturday, March 14, unclear if a future date will be set

St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade - Saturday, March 14, postponed

Honor Flight QC - All trips through April 30 have been postponed

Here's what's been canceled or postponed in QC area sports:

Illinois High School Association Boys Basketball State Series - limited attendance. Refunds will be available. 

NCAA March Madness - Remaining games, canceled

If you know of a cancellation or postponement that's not on this list, please text the newsroom at 309-736-3300 or send an email to 'news@wqad.com'