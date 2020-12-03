Here's what's canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Activities and special events all over the world are being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Here's what's been canceled or postponed in our area:
Special Olympics Iowa's Mid-Winter Tournament - March 13 and 14, canceled
CASI St. Patrick's Day Race - Saturday, March 14, unclear if a future date will be set
St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade - Saturday, March 14, postponed
Honor Flight QC - All trips through April 30 have been postponed
Here's what's been canceled or postponed in QC area sports:
Illinois High School Association Boys Basketball State Series - limited attendance. Refunds will be available.
NCAA March Madness - Remaining games, canceled
If you know of a cancellation or postponement that's not on this list, please text the newsroom at 309-736-3300 or send an email to 'news@wqad.com'