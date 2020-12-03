Here's what's canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Check back here at this running list of events and activities that are being canceled.

Activities and special events all over the world are being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Here's what's been canceled or postponed in our area:

Special Olympics Iowa's Mid-Winter Tournament - March 13 and 14, canceled

CASI St. Patrick's Day Race - Saturday, March 14, unclear if a future date will be set

Honor Flight QC - All trips through April 30 have been postponed

Here's what's been canceled or postponed in QC area sports:

Illinois High School Association Boys Basketball State Series - limited attendance. Refunds will be available.

NCAA March Madness - Remaining games, canceled