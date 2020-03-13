Governor Pritzker says all K-12 schools will close starting Tuesday, March 17

In his daily address on Friday, March 13 Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker announced the closure of all K-12 schools in the state starting Tuesday, March 17.

He also says school funding will not be impacted and food will be made available to those that qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The 2 meals a day will be distributed through parent pick up or delivery.

As of now, classes are scheduled to meet as normal again starting March 30.