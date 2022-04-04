QC Coffee Trail: Support local businesses and get exclusive deals, prizes

Check in at participating java joints, and you'll receive prizes like a car coaster, insulated flask and a place on the Caffeinated Wall of Fame.

MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely heard of a booze trail, but what about a coffee brew trail? Visit Quad Cities, the official tourism organization for the area, unveiled a new program to encourage supporting small businesses one cup of coffee at a time.

Register to take part in the QC Coffee Trail to get your free mobile passport and unlock exclusive deals and opportunities.

"We have a tremendous and passionate coffee community in the QC," President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell said, "and like our QC Ale Trail, this is another opportunity to engage Quad Citizens and visitors with what our region has to offer as we all strive to improve quality of place.”

Nearly 30 different cafes and shops, such as 392Caffe, Iron + Grain Coffee House, Main Street Coffee and QC Fuel, are participating in the program, so your favorite place is probably on the list. However, you can also take the opportunity to explore the caffeinated trail and find your new go-to spot.

Log each of your trips into the mobile tracker using the 4-digit pin given to you at a participating coffee counter, and you'll receive prizes at different checkpoints:

Check into five places, and you'll earn a QC Coffee Trial coaster for your car's cup holder.

Visit 15 locations, and you'll get a fleece blanket.

Complete all 30, and you'll receive an insulated flask and a place on the trail's Caffeinated Wall of Fame.

To view the full list of participating restaurants, visit QCcoffeetrail.com.

Share your visits and coffee recommendations with other coffee lovers in the QC Coffee Trail group on Facebook.