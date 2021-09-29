We asked, you answered: Here are QC's best local coffee spots

With National Coffee Day on Wednesday, we asked our viewers for their favorite Quad Cities coffee shops. We also discovered the area's most popular barista.

MOLINE, Ill. — National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29. In honor of the drink that keeps a lot of us going in the morning, we asked our viewers on Facebook what they think is the best local coffee spot.

The Quad Cities area has a large number of locally owned coffee shops. After more than 100 comments from our viewers, the most popular cafes were made clear. According to our viewers, here are the best places to get that morning cup of joe:

1. The mom-and-pop Constellation Coffee, located at 503 W. 10th Ave. in Milan, received 22 votes.

2. Koffee Junktion, located at 210 SE 3rd St. in Aledo, received 5 votes.

2. Tied for 2nd place after 5 votes was the tried-and-true "my own coffee" because making it at home can be both cost effective and convenient.

3. East Moline Coffee Company, located at 3537 Archer Drive in - you guessed it - East Moline, received 3 votes.

View the full list of recommendations in the comment section of this post.

There was another standout in the comment section: Constellation Coffee barista Jeremy Hull.

"Jeremy Hull is a ray of sunshine!" Jennifer Olds commented on the poll. "You'll never leave the drive thru without a laugh and a smile!"

Others shared glowing reviews of Hull's service on Facebook.