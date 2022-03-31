Her Impact Ignites: Ms. BriMani's is promoting Black beauty, entrepreneurship

Two decades ago, Nicole Watson-Lam opened the Quad Cities' first Black-owned beauty store after being mistreated at another local store.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: In honor of Women's History Month, "Her Impact Ignites" is a series celebrating women for their continued work in the community.

In local communities, barbershops or salons can feel like family. When you go inside, you feel welcomed.

For over two decades, Nicole Watson-Lam has been making people feel at home when they stop by her beauty supply store, Ms. BriMani's Hair & Beauty Supply.

Watson-Lam said she opened the store, named after her daughters BriAnna and Imani, after being mistreated at another local beauty store 23 years ago. Her store was the first Black-owned beauty supply store in the Quad Cities area.

She started her business to create a place where women of color could receive type of customer service they deserved and the “know how” to care for and maintain their hair.

In the process of providing these services, her mission was also to promote Black entrepreneurship within the Quad Cities. Her store partners with local stylists and vendors to give them the opportunity to launch their own dreams just like she did.

For most of its history, Ms. BriMani's has done just that at its location on 11th Street in Rock Island. In November 2019, the business upgraded to a larger building the District of Rock Island.

"It's become almost a family, the Quad Cities is already really small. And so, you get to know people on a personal level," Watson-Lam said. "The beauty industry is one of those where it's so much more than just surface … When you look good, you feel good."

If you'd like to shop or even have your beauty product line at Ms. BriMani's Hair & Beauty Supply, visit the store located at 1709 2nd Avenue in Rock Island.