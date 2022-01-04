Quad City artists fill Beréskin gallery for fundraiser to support Ukraine

More than 100 pieces of art were on display for a fundraiser at Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf Friday.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Efforts to support Ukrainians affected by the war continued in the Quad Cities.

More than 100 pieces of artwork were on display for a fundraiser at Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf Friday, April 1.

"These are painted prayers," said Pat Bereskin, owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy.

All of the paintings, drawings, and creations were by artists from the Quad Cities area.

"There are things that people have spent hundreds of hours working on," Beréskin said.

Each design included the colors of Ukraine's flag.

"These are all beautiful pieces and wonderful expressions," Beréskin said.

The artwork also featured sunflowers that show Ukraine's symbol of solidarity and peace.

"I just stand back and enjoy it," Beréskin said.

"What I wanted to do was tell a narrative about what was going on," said artist David Anderson. "The painting that I did is titled 'there.' I think it's symbolic of peace and I think that really inspires the artists."

A message of hope, strength, and togetherness was throughout the gallery.

"They will know that they weren't alone," said artist Pam Ohnemus. "It's very important. Those people need everything they can get. When I told you I was going to get emotional."

Artists of all ages contributed to the cause.

"9 years old, Madison. She asked, 'Mrs. B, can I do this? I just want them to know that we think that they're shining bright," Beréskin said.

"Being an artist, it's nice to do something that they can do that I do, then turn it into something nice for somebody else that needs help," Ohnemus said.

The fundraiser only ran Friday, April 1. All of the money went to Ukrainian refugees to supply food and water. The Bettendorf Rotary Club also helped host the event.