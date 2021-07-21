x
Life

Virtual Tour: Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park

The riverfront park has something for just about everyone looking for outdoor afternoon or event space by the water.
Credit: WQAD

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — WQAD takes you on a virtual tour through one of Rock Island's riverside attractions: Schwiebert Riverfront Park!

The nearly three-acre park, situated on the Mississippi River in between 17th and 20th Streets, facilities a number of activates for families and those enjoying out to enjoy the outdoors.

The park features:

  • A playground
  • A splash pad
  • Trails for walking, running, and biking
  • Art displays and commemorative installations
  • Concrete beach
  • Riverside view of the Iowa QC skyline

It also offers a performance stage and spacious front lawn, which is part of the park's rentable space; available for events like weddings, concerts, picnics, festivals and more.

The park, which was formerly home to a National Guard Armory, was renovated into its current form in 2010, and named after former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, who heavily promoted the riverfront as a public destination.

