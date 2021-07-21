Virtual Tour: Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park

The riverfront park has something for just about everyone looking for outdoor afternoon or event space by the water.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — WQAD takes you on a virtual tour through one of Rock Island's riverside attractions: Schwiebert Riverfront Park!

The nearly three-acre park, situated on the Mississippi River in between 17th and 20th Streets, facilities a number of activates for families and those enjoying out to enjoy the outdoors.

The park features:

A playground

A splash pad

Trails for walking, running, and biking

Art displays and commemorative installations

Concrete beach

Riverside view of the Iowa QC skyline