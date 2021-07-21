Virtual Tour: Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — WQAD takes you on a virtual tour through one of Rock Island's riverside attractions: Schwiebert Riverfront Park!
The nearly three-acre park, situated on the Mississippi River in between 17th and 20th Streets, facilities a number of activates for families and those enjoying out to enjoy the outdoors.
The park features:
- A playground
- A splash pad
- Trails for walking, running, and biking
- Art displays and commemorative installations
- Concrete beach
- Riverside view of the Iowa QC skyline
It also offers a performance stage and spacious front lawn, which is part of the park's rentable space; available for events like weddings, concerts, picnics, festivals and more.