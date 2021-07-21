New to Floatzilla: a kayak fishing tournament

The fishing tournament is planned for Friday, August 20 - the night before the annual paddle event.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kayakers on the Mississippi for Floatzilla this year might want to grab a fishing pole.

River Action's annual paddle event, set for Saturday, August 21 will now host a kayak fishing tournament. It will be held at Credit Island in Davenport from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 20, the night before the event.

"One of river action's missions is to get people out to enjoying the river in different way," said River Action program director Noah Truesdell. "So this is a way to get people who already kayak to try fishing from their kayak, which is another popular activity on the river."

Any age is welcome to compete, but a fishing license is required. Whoever catches the two largest fish will receive prizes.

The tournament is free to anyone already registered for Floatzilla. Organizers say so far, more than 11,000 people have signed up.

The event once again hopes to break the world record for the largest float of kayaks and canoes.