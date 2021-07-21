Return of Rock Island County Fair means it's showtime for some hard-working kids

The Rock Island County Fair is back to celebrate 150 years in 2021, after taking hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic through 2020.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — The Rock Island County Fair is back to celebrate 150 years in 2021, after taking hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic through 2020. The return of the fair means kids are getting the chance to showcase their hard work.

A dairy cattle show was held during the first day at the fair. It's a competition that is a tradition for the Bohnert family. They've been entering this show for generations; and it's also been a source of some friendly sibling rivalry.

Cassie Bohnert and her younger brother competed in the 4H competition on Tuesday, July 20. Cassie's been working at this skill since she was three years old.

"I got beat by my little brother a couple years ago," said Cassie, with a smile, "so it feels good to get back at him."

This family knows what it means to work hard for something you want.

"You can't just win by just taking a calf out a few weeks before, a month before," Cassie explained. "You know, you've got to work out and you got to make sure your calf's on a diet, make sure you're taking care of him."

And whether its the county fair or a state fair, Cassie and her family are proud to be competing again, no matter where they are.

"No matter if we're going to State Fair and we're coming here and competing against ourselves, I always have the best mindset I can, and I'll try to have my cows looking the best as possible no matter what show I'm at," she said.

"The 4-H kids, they missed out on a lot with their livestock last year and they work very hard to get their livestock ready for the shows," said one of the fair organizers, "so I think having that back open for them has been really exciting."