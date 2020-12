Nursing home residents in Silvis got a special delivery on Friday, Dec. 18 from nursing staff and students at United Township High School.

The generous group from UTHS brought 50 donated gifts to the residents who live at Aspen Rehab & Health Care.

In a typical year, students would work with Aspen to do clinical visits, but because of COVID-19 they were unable to.