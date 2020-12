The organization has brought in about 40% of the donation goal for the Moline and Davenport locations.

The Salvation Army QCA is reporting the donations its received so far in its 2020 red kettle campaign.

The Moline kettle has raised $49,228 of its $145,000 goal, and the Davenport kettle has brought in $77,771 of its $171,000 goal.

These numbers make for a total of $126,999, which is right around 40% of the total donation goal of $316,000 between the two locations.