Hamilton holiday light display gets attention from Broadway stars

Lin-Manuel Miranda saw the video and sent a surprise donation.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A holiday light display in Utah is getting the attention of Broadway stars.

Mitch and Shenan Faas have been putting light displays up at their home for years. They do all different types. And this year, they started taking donations from people who come to watch and listen. All the money they raise goes to the United Way.

This Hamilton themed show has reached all different states, even different countries. And it's gotten the attention of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, himself!

The Fass' got an unexpected donation on Venmo. It says, 'Incredible display. Happy Holidays. Siempre, LMM." Lin-Manuel Miranda had donated $1,000 to their cause.