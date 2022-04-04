x
Food

Meal Prep Monday: Slow cooker baked potatoes

Set it and forget it, but remember the toppings!

MOLINE, Ill. — As if baked potatoes weren't easy enough, our partners at Hy-Vee have come up with an even easier recipe to keep everyone happy and full.

Credit: WQAD

Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes

Serves: 5

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 4-5 hours

All You Need:

  • 5 large russet potatoes, scrubbed
  • Vegetable shortening
  • Kosher salt
  • Hy-Vee Canned Chili with Beans
  • Desired toppers: sour cream, guacamole, Hy-Vee pico de gallo, jalapeno pepper slices, melted or shredded cheese, cilantro, sliced tomatoes or onions

All You Do:

  • Prick potatoes with a fork several times. Rub potatoes with shortening; sprinkle with kosher salt and wrap in foil. Place potatoes in a 4 to 5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4-1/2 to 5 hours or on LOW for 7-1/2 to 8 hours or until potatoes are tender. Unwrap potatoes and cut slits in top and use a fork to loosen the flesh. Top with chili and desired toppings.

