This festive dish allows you to get creative with toppings!

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — This fun holiday meal is an easy way to celebrate Valentine's Day with a simple dish! The Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas takes just 45 minutes to prep and cook, and serves 3 people.

Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas

Prep Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 3

All You Need:

Pizza Crust

1 tablespoon Hy-Vee Select olive oil, for greasing

1 (6.5 oz.) package Hy-Vee pizza crust mix

1 tbsp. Hy-Vee Italian seasoning

½ cup hot water

Chicken Pesto Pizzas

½ (6.5 oz.) jar Hy-Vee Select pesto Genovese

1 cup Chicken, cooked and chopped

1 (8-oz.) pkg. fresh mozzarella pearls

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

Bottled garlic butter sauce, for drizzling

Ham and Grape Pizzas

4 oz. Fontina cheese, shredded, about 1 cup

5 thin slices Hy-Vee deli smoked ham

1 medium tomato, sliced

½ cup red seedless grapes, halved

1 tbsp. Hy-Vee honey

Fresh thyme leaves, if desired

All You Do: