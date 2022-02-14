ROCK ISLAND, Ill — This fun holiday meal is an easy way to celebrate Valentine's Day with a simple dish! The Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas takes just 45 minutes to prep and cook, and serves 3 people.
Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hy-Vee Aisles Online for information to purchase all needed ingredients here.
Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas
- Prep Time: 35 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
- Serves: 3
All You Need:
Pizza Crust
- 1 tablespoon Hy-Vee Select olive oil, for greasing
- 1 (6.5 oz.) package Hy-Vee pizza crust mix
- 1 tbsp. Hy-Vee Italian seasoning
- ½ cup hot water
Chicken Pesto Pizzas
- ½ (6.5 oz.) jar Hy-Vee Select pesto Genovese
- 1 cup Chicken, cooked and chopped
- 1 (8-oz.) pkg. fresh mozzarella pearls
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- Bottled garlic butter sauce, for drizzling
Ham and Grape Pizzas
- 4 oz. Fontina cheese, shredded, about 1 cup
- 5 thin slices Hy-Vee deli smoked ham
- 1 medium tomato, sliced
- ½ cup red seedless grapes, halved
- 1 tbsp. Hy-Vee honey
- Fresh thyme leaves, if desired
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a baking sheet; set aside.
- Combine pizza crust mix, Italian seasoning and water in a bowl until moistened. Divide dough into three portions. Using floured fingers, form each portion into a heart-shaped crust on a prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes or until edges are golden brown; remove pizza crust from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 425 degrees.
- Select your pizza flavor; top crust with sauce, cheese, and meat. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes more or until cheese is bubbly. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving