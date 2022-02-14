x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
As Seen On TV

Meal Prep Monday: Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas

This festive dish allows you to get creative with toppings!
Credit: WQAD

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — This fun holiday meal is an easy way to celebrate Valentine's Day with a simple dish! The Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas takes just 45 minutes to prep and cook, and serves 3 people. 

Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hy-Vee Aisles Online for information to purchase all needed ingredients here.

Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas

  • Prep Time: 35 minutes
  • Total Time: 45 minutes
  • Serves: 3

All You Need:

Pizza Crust

  • 1 tablespoon Hy-Vee Select olive oil, for greasing
  • 1 (6.5 oz.) package Hy-Vee pizza crust mix
  • 1 tbsp. Hy-Vee Italian seasoning
  • ½ cup hot water

Chicken Pesto Pizzas

  • ½ (6.5 oz.) jar Hy-Vee Select pesto Genovese
  • 1 cup Chicken, cooked and chopped
  • 1 (8-oz.) pkg. fresh mozzarella pearls
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • Bottled garlic butter sauce, for drizzling

Ham and Grape Pizzas

  • 4 oz. Fontina cheese, shredded, about 1 cup
  • 5 thin slices Hy-Vee deli smoked ham
  • 1 medium tomato, sliced
  • ½ cup red seedless grapes, halved
  • 1 tbsp. Hy-Vee honey
  • Fresh thyme leaves, if desired

All You Do:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a baking sheet; set aside.
  2. Combine pizza crust mix, Italian seasoning and water in a bowl until moistened. Divide dough into three portions. Using floured fingers, form each portion into a heart-shaped crust on a prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes or until edges are golden brown; remove pizza crust from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 425 degrees.
  3. Select your pizza flavor; top crust with sauce, cheese, and meat. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes more or until cheese is bubbly. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our daily newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

In Other News

WATCH: Meet the women signing off on love in Rock Island County